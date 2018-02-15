The state Senate has passed a bill that would give parents who own Guaranteed Education Tuition units an incentive for switching to a different kind of investment.

People with money invested in the state’s prepaid college tuition program might reap a small windfall of extra money under a new bill that passed in the state Senate.

But they’d have to be willing to move their money into a new fund — the state’s soon-to-be-created college savings plan.

Earlier this week, the state Senate passed a bill that would give people who own Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) units about $40 more per unit — that’s about 38 percent more than GET units are now worth — if they transferred the money to the DreamAhead College Investment Plan, which is expected to open later this year. GET has a surplus of nearly $600 million, money that has grown in the investment fund, in part, because tuition is rising more slowly than expected and, in part, because of gains in the stock market.

State Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, who sponsored a similar bill this past year, hopes the second time around is the charm for SB 6087. The bill, which passed 43-3, is “a good way to share investment returns,” he said.

“People voted for me because I have six kids, and I’m trying to get them through college,” he said. “ I’m trying to solve this puzzle the same as my constituents.”

A GET unit is now valued at $103.86. Under the bill, if one GET unit was rolled into the DreamAhead 529 plan, it would be worth approximately $144. The bill would only apply to GET units purchased before July 1, 2015.

State Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge, called the bill “an interesting idea” but said his committee would need to study whether such a payout would have an effect on GET’s solvency. Hansen is the chair of the House Higher Education Committee, the next stop on the bill’s passage through the Legislature.

Hansen said GET is similar to a pension — a complex fund whose managers must make projections about the future. “The most important value is that people get what they saved for, which is a guarantee of affordable college tuition,” he said.

GET has a surplus, in part because tuition — which went up by double-digit figures during the recession — was frozen by the Legislature in 2013, then cut in 2015.

For a while during the recession, GET was underfunded, and its solvency was in question. But more recently, the fund has benefitted both from the tuition cuts and the historic run-up of the stock market.

GET is what’s known as a 529 prepaid-tuition plan, and it comes with a guarantee — no matter what the stock market does, 100 units of GET will always pay for one year of tuition and fees at Washington’s most expensive public school. It’s sometimes been likened to an insurance plan for college tuition.

Not so for 529 savings plans, like DreamAhead — they are more like 401(k)s, at the mercy of the ups and downs of the market. (The number 529 refers to the provision in the federal tax code that allows families to save for college in tax-free accounts.)

In 2016, legislators passed a bill that authorized the state to offer a 529 savings plan to give investors another choice in addition to GET — allowing them to make riskier investments if they wanted to tap into the stock market. The S&P 500, for example, has risen nearly than 45 percent in two years, even with the recent market gyrations.

Mullet said there is a worry that not enough Washington families will want to invest in a 529 savings plan. Many other states already offer 529 plans, which are open to anyone — not just residents of the particular state that offers it. And because it’s a new fund, the investment fees associated with Washington’s DreamAhead plan were projected to be higher than that of other plans.

The bill would give people an incentive to move money into DreamAhead, Mullet said, potentially helping to lower the fees. But cautious investors could also move their money back into GET.

“You could get your cash value, and later this year, you could switch your money back to GET units,” he said. “There’s nothing to preclude you from doing that.”

His bill would give GET account holders who wanted to capture the higher cash value price three months to redeem units and roll them into the 529 DreamAhead program.

Last year, when Mullet first proposed the idea, a former GET employee charged that Mullet and other legislators would improperly reap a financial reward from the legislation. But Mullet, who said he has some money invested in GET, said he talked to legal counsel and was told there was not a conflict.

“There are 15 million GET units,” he said. “I’m a drop in the bucket of the overall size of the fund.”