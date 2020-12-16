The Bellevue School District is planning to return kindergartners through second graders back to school buildings at least part-time in January.

“Our buildings are ready. We have proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and proven risk reduction practices,” read a post on the district’s website this week.

The news announced this week follows a timeline for in-person learning the district outlined in October, when Bellevue pulled back on plans to reintroduce all of its elementary school students in November because of spiking infection rates.

There is growing support among medical and educational experts for bringing the youngest students back into classrooms, including from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Chris Reykdal, the state’s superintendent, has also said he supports K-2 students coming back into school buildings.

The district is currently serving 600 students in-person. That number includes students receiving special education services, those struggling to engage in learning, those experiencing homelessness, and English language learners.