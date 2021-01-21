On the same day second-graders in Bellevue took their first steps into school buildings this year, negotiations over returning to school buildings between the Bellevue School District and its teachers union landed in court.

On Thursday, the Bellevue School District sued the Bellevue Education Association, alleging the union is interfering with plans to bring K-2 students back into buildings. The 1,400-member union voted earlier this week to only provide asynchronous — not live — instruction if the district refused to pause its expansion of in-person learning until educators had access to a vaccine. That applied to all members of the union, not just the ones required to return to school.

Union president Allison Snow stressed that teachers serving students with disabilities in person were still reporting to work.

Bellevue is among the largest school districts in the state’s most populous county to reopen its buildings to more of its general student population, starting with kindergartners through second-graders. The district is slowly introducing each grade to buildings, with second-graders starting this week and the rest next week. The students are split into morning and afternoon groups, and there is no lunch or recess. The district was also among the first in the Seattle area to provide in-person learning to students with disabilities last fall.

The district argued the union violated the terms of the pandemic-specific agreement both parties negotiated over the summer and fall, which prohibits a work stoppage or slowdown. It is asking the King County Superior Court to enforce the terms of the contract and require the union to pay damages because the union’s actions necessitate hiring substitutes.

In its court filing, Summit Law Group PLLC, the firm representing the district, wrote: “The Association and its members have created an emergency and have materially and substantially interfered with the District’s primary responsibility and obligation to ensure that all District students have the opportunity to attain their educational objectives.”

On a call with reporters Thursday, Snow, the union president, said she believes the union did not conduct a work stoppage because asynchronous instruction counts as schooling under state guidance.

She said the union had brought a number of concerns about the district’s plan to expand in-person learning, and those issues still hadn’t been addressed or bargained by the time the district set a start date. One of them: The district hadn’t explained what would happen in the case of a substitute teacher shortage — a concern across thousands of districts in the country — which would require some of the union’s non-classroom staff to mix with multiple groups of students and take on different job roles.

Ivan Duran, the district’s superintendent, said the district has enough substitutes and district employees to continue moving ahead with the plan. He argued that conditions in buildings were safe, and that in-person instruction for 800 students had been occurring all year with no known infections since the fall.

The two parties are set to resume talks Thursday afternoon. Snow said that the union may take further action if an agreement isn’t reached by the end of the day tomorrow.