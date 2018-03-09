In true "Hamilton" style, there were raps that imagined the inner turmoil of those living at the time of the American Revolution.
The student-filled crowd at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre was cheering long before the cast of “Hamilton” took the stage.
Three hours before a matinee performance of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical on Thursday, students from Title I schools across the state performed their own takes on American history. In true “Hamilton” style, a lot of them were raps or imagined the inner turmoil of those who lived at the time of the American Revolution.
Here are the highlights from their performances, which Education Lab captured on Twitter.
