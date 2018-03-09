In true "Hamilton" style, there were raps that imagined the inner turmoil of those living at the time of the American Revolution.

The student-filled crowd at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre was cheering long before the cast of “Hamilton” took the stage.

Three hours before a matinee performance of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical on Thursday, students from Title I schools across the state performed their own takes on American history. In true “Hamilton” style, a lot of them were raps or imagined the inner turmoil of those who lived at the time of the American Revolution.

Here are the highlights from their performances, which Education Lab captured on Twitter.

1. A debate over the separation of church and state takes a musical turn

Here’s Tim Clark and Jorge Rodriguez from Cashmere High School re-enacting an argument over the separation of church and state. #EduHam pic.twitter.com/ihhMYP1rgQ — Education Lab (@educationlab) March 8, 2018

2. A powerful exchange over Thomas Jefferson’s true nature. (Afterward, the students told The Seattle Times they wrote this piece the night before.)

“Jefferson seemed like a saint, but only on the surface.”

— Saiyana Suzumura and Kahlia Devenaro, Cleveland STEM High School #eduham pic.twitter.com/3KRz8JAH6F — Education Lab (@educationlab) March 8, 2018

3. A soulful retelling of Angelica Schuyler’s affair with Alexander Hamilton

Wahkiakum High School’s Solana Stanley sings about one of Alexander Hamilton’s affairs #eduham pic.twitter.com/HjSqNKODNU — Education Lab (@educationlab) March 8, 2018

4. Mariner High School students Sheila Luong, Theresa Nguyen and Nellie Rivo rap about the Boston Massacre