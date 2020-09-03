Wednesday saw the return of 59 school school districts and some private and tribal schools after abrupt, emergency closures this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Clark County, teachers and staff with Vancouver and Evergreen school districts welcomed their students back from empty classrooms and home offices.

At Conway School in Skagit County, teachers, administrators, and students wore masks, and parents had their temperatures checked as they waited in their cars.

Eleven more districts, plus two private schools, return to school Thursday. Those include Bellevue, Fife, Puyallup, and San Juan Island.

Throughout Thursday, we'll be sharing news and updates from the first day of school around the Puget Sound and in Washington State.