At Conway School in Skagit County, teachers, administrators, and students wore masks, and parents had their temperatures checked as they waited in their cars.
Eleven more districts, plus two private schools, return to school Thursday. Those include Bellevue, Fife, Puyallup, and San Juan Island.
Reykdal says state educators are focused on racial equity during the COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “absolute affirmation” of the existence of racial inequality in the state’s education system, and educators are focused on addressing the disproportionate effects of the virus on students of color, said state schools chief Chris Reykdal.
On Wednesday, the first day of school for 59 of Washington’s districts, Reykdal answered a wide range of questions from parents, teachers and students during an online webinar hosted by the nonprofit League of Education Voters.
Questions ran the gamut -- from the integrity of neck gaiters as a way to block COVID-19 to the types of supports available for homeless youth.
Reykdal, who is completing his first term as the state’s schools chief and is running for the office again this fall, said the state superintendent’s office is trying to look at everything it does through a racial equity lens.
For example, it’s using federal CARES Act funding to connect families in need to the internet. The state is examining how it metes out discipline, and rethinking ways to measure if students learned what they were expected to learn in a class.
Reykdal cheered a decision Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to set aside the rules about who qualifies for a free- or reduced-price lunch, allowing districts to serve all students with free meals through the end of 2020. With that decision, “we can feed everybody who needs it right now,” he said.
—Katherine Long
—Michelle Baruchman
