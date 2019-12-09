An Auburn Riverside High School teacher was placed on administrative leave Friday after the Auburn School District learned of a YouTube video accusing the teacher of seeking sex with a 14-year-old boy.

The exchange allegedly occurred in July while the male teacher, who is also a coach, was visiting Houston.

A Houston-based YouTube channel called “Predator Poachers” — a vigilante group that says it aims to publicly shame pedophiles and has stirred its own controversy for using homophobic, racist and antisemitic language — published a series of sexually explicit messages that the YouTubers say the teacher exchanged with a person posing as a 14-year-old boy.

As of Monday morning, no criminal charges had been filed against the teacher.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Auburn Police Department said it had been made aware of a July incident involving an Auburn Riverside teacher and would assist the Houston Police Department in its investigation.

Auburn School District Superintendent Alan Spicciati sent a letter to families and staff saying the district was notified Friday about a video that purports to show a “staff member allegedly seeking an inappropriate relationship with an underage child.”

The video was posted in July and has been viewed more than 130,000 times. It shows screenshots of sexually explicit photos (censored for YouTube) and text messages in which the owner of the phone writes several times that he is 14. The two people in the conversation agree to meet in a Walmart bathroom stall.

The video then cuts to the inside of a Walmart, where multiple men confront a man whose face matches a photo shown in the chat, then follow him through the store and parking lot. At one point, the people filming say, “We expose child predators like you,” and the man responds, “I’m not.”