If all efforts fail to contain coronavirus at her son’s school, Lisa Myers Bulmash says her family is ready to lay low.

At her home near Jackson High School in Everett, which will be closed for disinfection on Monday after a student there tested positive for the virus, she and her husband, Greg, have stocked up on fresh food from Costco, U.S. Coast Guard rations and emergency water.

The decision to close and clean, Bulmash said Sunday, was good. But the short automated call she got on Friday from the Everett School District — a few hours after officials there learned of the case through Snohomish County health officials — left her wanting more information.

Bulmash is one of many local parents contending with a new kind of school-related disruption: Closure because of concerns related to the SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus. Ten confirmed cases and two fatalities have been associated with the virus in Washington state so far.

By early Sunday evening, one more school in the Seattle area had announced a closure as a precaution for the virus, which can spread through the close contact that comes with everyday life in school: Hazen High School in Renton is closing Monday as a student with flu-like symptoms awaits test results for the virus.

“We have mobilized our custodial staff to begin thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting Hazen,” the district’s superintendent, Damien Pattenaude, wrote on Facebook.

Bothell High School in the Northshore School District was shuttered Thursday and Friday but was due to reopen Monday.

As the number of novel coronavirus cases rises quickly in Washington state, caused by a recent move by the state to test patient samples here instead of waiting on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, schools’ responses has come under scrutiny. In Bellevue, a place that had no confirmed cases of the virus, a petition calling for schools to be shut down has amassed nearly 1,000 signatures.

But because state law gives local health agencies the power to identify diseases and shut down schools, district leaders are often taking orders directly from county officials, and relaying secondhand information to families. In Everett, for example, district officials said last week they didn’t know the identity of the student who contracted the virus.

State law requires school staffers to report confirmed cases of the coronavirus or other infectious diseases to local health authorities. But until that happens, much of how districts decide to prepare is up to them.

And local districts are taking different approaches. While the Bellevue School District has been releasing information about how to stave off the virus — washing your hands, self-quarantining at the sign of symptoms — since late January, the Highline School District said last week it has yet to push anything out to families. Some districts are taking the weekend to disinfect buildings, while others are passing out extra hand sanitizer.

The politics of those decisions are delicate, usually treading the line between taking a threat seriously and not stirring panic. And it involves catering to community members who fall along a broad spectrum of concern.

Jarucia Jaycox Nirula, who has three kids in Everett Public Schools, said she was not shocked to hear about the Jackson High School student who tested positive for the virus and isn’t planning to keep her kids home from school this week.

“I’m not really concerned,” said Jaycox Nirula, who also teaches sixth grade in the Snohomish School District. “I don’t really see this as being more of a threat than the flu that goes around … The fear that’s being generated and dialogue surrounding it is way worse than what’s actually happening.”

So far, research suggests the risks associated with the virus are lower for young people, according to the CDC. Fewer kids than adults have been diagnosed with the virus. The risk for serious complications increases, however, if children have underlying health conditions.

Sonia Finrow, whose two children attend Mill Creek Elementary School in the Everett school district, also isn’t keeping her kids at home.

“I think it’s good to be cautious and get all the correct info,” she wrote in a message. “But a lot of the hysteria around it distracts from the truth and important facts … Listen to the medical authorities, take precautions like washing hands, [stay] home if sick, don’t take unnecessary trips to high risk areas and don’t spread misinformation.”

Catherine Matson, a science teacher in Highline, said she’s waiting on guidance from the district. “If one of my students has a compromised immune system, what should I do? Should I provide them a packet or do some online learning for them?” she asked. “I’m worried that if our school district leadership is not giving our families and students clear, science-based info, that it will fall on my shoulders.”

The state Education Department released a memo late last week advising school districts to make contingency plans in case closures are necessary, and to make sure any services they provide are equitable, including online or distance learning.

“It will likely make more sense to cancel school and/or district services and make up missed days at the end of the school year, rather than deploying a distance learning model that can be accessed by some, but not all, of your students,” the memo said.

