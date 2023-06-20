Juan Hernandez knows firsthand just how complicated prison education can be. Over the last five years he’s pieced together his education one class at a time, starting at the now-shuttered Washington State Reformatory in Monroe.

He’s been offered only four classes since being transferred to the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton in 2020 and needs just one more to finish his associate degree: a math course he hopes to complete this fall.

The associate degree had been his longtime goal. But he set his sights even higher when he learned Pell funding would become available to incarcerated people this July for the first time in 30 years.

Pell Grants are the federal financial aid available to low-income students, including most incarcerated learners. Unlike a student loan, grants do not have to be paid back. The aid is especially important to incarcerated people, as studies show prison education increases the chance of someone finding employment after release and decreases their chance of returning to prison.

The higher the level of education someone completes in prison, the less likely they are to go back.

“I started to dream of going on to earn a bachelor’s,” Hernandez said.

But when word trickled in that Pell-funded prison education wouldn’t be available in Washington until July 2024, “It felt like a gut punch.”

Hernandez has just four years left on a 20-year sentence. “Things in prison always take longer,” he said. “At this point, I don’t think a program will start up in time for me to get a BA.”

Roughly 700,000 incarcerated students nationwide will become eligible for Pell Grants starting next month, but it will likely take a year before most of Washington’s eligible incarcerated students can take advantage of the federal aid.

Nearly three-quarters of Washington’s prison population has a high school diploma or equivalent as of December, the minimum education generally required for eligibility.

The yearlong delay is the product of Washington State Department of Corrections officials waiting on the Legislature to change how prison education is financed in Washington — and the department figuring out its technology needs. (The state’s three Second Chance Pell sites will continue to operate in the meantime.)

“I know folks are waiting, but we need just a little bit longer to get things in place,” said Kristen Morgan, the Department of Corrections’ education services administrator.

Washington is not unique as it struggles to figure out how to use Pell dollars to expand access to higher education for the 13,000 people confined in its state prisons. Corrections officials, many with limited experience administrating higher education programs, are entering new territory as they take on the role of approving and overseeing Pell-eligible prison education programs.

In Washington and across the country, corrections officials have to sort out new policies and procedures, legislators need to amend state laws and colleges must figure out what kinds of programs to offer. Longtime independent programs also have to find their new place in the revamped prison education landscape.

Still, expanded Pell eligibility doesn’t mean everyone in prison will immediately have access to higher education. And for students like Hernandez who are hoping to complete their degrees before they get out, delays can have real consequences.

Expanding access

Whether a college decides to offer a prison education program depends on a number of factors, ranging from faculty interest to geographic proximity to facilities. Some colleges have operated prison education programs for years, while others don’t have any experience at all. Even longstanding programs will have to adjust to the new federal Pell rules.

That’s a factor the Department of Corrections weighed while considering how to roll out new programs that will draw on Pell funding.

“We have a lot of existing programs now running,” Morgan said. “But there are facilities where this will be brand-new and we want to be mindful of the student experience.”

Nine community colleges, all of which are currently operating in or have previously offered courses in state prisons, submitted requests this March to offer prison programming.

Seattle Central College, for example, proposed using Pell funding to allow students to enroll in its self-paced degree programs offered via mailed correspondence. They would target students who’d otherwise lack access to education programs or those on a waitlist.

The college previously operated as one of roughly 200 institutions nationwide that participated in the Second Chance Pell pilot program — an Obama-era initiative designed to pave the way for broader access to Pell Grants for people in prison, given that incarcerated students’ eligibility for federal financial aid was eliminated in 1994.

While community colleges already have a strong presence in Washington state prisons, Morgan said they’re looking at ways to use Pell funding to expand access to bachelor’s programs throughout the prison system.

Through its contract with the state community college system, the Department of Corrections currently offers 14 associate degrees in applied science and eight direct transfer degrees that offer pathways to four-year colleges. In 2022, 461 incarcerated students from Washington state prisons earned postsecondary associate degrees and certificates.

People incarcerated at the women’s prison in Gig Harbor can pursue a bachelor’s through the University of Puget Sound and the nonprofit Freedom Education Project Puget Sound. The only opportunity for incarcerated men to earn a four-year degree is at Coyote Ridge in Connell, Franklin County in Central Washington.

Five four-year institutions, including two private colleges, also signaled interest in prison education, with most of their proposals to the state focusing on creating transfer programs in collaboration with community colleges.

Western Washington University, for instance, proposed a bachelor’s in multidisciplinary studies with a focus on culture and communication at Clallam Bay Corrections Center, building on a two-year associate transfer pathway with Peninsula College.

The Evergreen State College in Olympia is the public institution with the most experience operating prison education programs, as it’s offered for-credit classes at a male youth prison since 1996 and operates the Sustainability in Prisons Project, which includes both noncredit and credit-bearing education in science and sustainability.

In 2022, the Legislature gave Evergreen $600,000 to “develop and expand” its prison education programs, and in January the college’s board of trustees approved a resolution affirming its intent to support additional prison education programming.

Evergreen also expressed interest in developing bachelor’s degree pathways for incarcerated students, starting with two men’s prisons. However, given the new timeline for Pell implementation, the college will focus on developing noncredit courses or workshops and courses for college credit without Pell funding during the 2023-2024 academic year, spokesperson Kelly Von Holtz said.

The college noted that its “upside-down degree” would serve incarcerated students well because it allows students who have earned applied associate degrees to transfer their credits and earn a bachelor’s degree.

Advertising

Applied degrees tend to focus more on career preparation and sending graduates straight into the workforce in industries such as automotive technology and construction management.

In many cases, four-year colleges will not count technical courses toward their degree, but Evergreen’s program requires students to take at least 32 credits of liberal arts coursework unrelated to their technical degree.

The University of Washington, Tacoma, submitted a broader proposal intended to address gaps in prison education and avoid duplicating existing programs provided by other colleges. The university would initially focus on the five prisons within an hour of driving distance from its campus, and much of the work would be led by formerly incarcerated faculty, including Christoper Beasley, an associate professor in psychology.

Beasley also leads Husky Post-Prison Pathways, a support program for formerly incarcerated students known as HP3 that was granted $800,000 in state workforce education funds in April to create a pathway program that supports students as they’re released from prison.

“We expect to have an inside component that helps incarcerated people discover and move toward possibilities — whether those possibilities are at UW Tacoma or elsewhere,” Beasley said. “Most incarcerated scholars leave prison without having yet completed their bachelor’s degree program, so we also expect HP3 to have an integral role in welcoming and supporting these scholars as they transition to our Tacoma campus.”

But some prison education insiders are skeptical of the influx of institutions seeking to expand their programming. Tanya Erzen, a professor at Puget Sound and the Freedom Education Project Puget Sound faculty director, said that while she’s glad Pell will expand access, she’s concerned some of the institutions that now want to develop programs had previously said they weren’t interested in prison education. “Why are you proposing a program in the prison now? Because your enrollments on campus are dipping?” she said.

Advertising

She also wondered whether colleges had asked incarcerated students whether they’re even interested in the degree programs being proposed. “From the beginning, a higher education program in prison should be going inside and asking students questions and fostering and supporting existing student leadership inside as co-creators of the program,” Erzen said.

The federal Education Department requires state corrections departments to consult formerly incarcerated students and other impacted groups as part of their program approval process. Morgan said the Department of Corrections hasn’t formalized a plan yet but that officials plan to engage with current and formerly incarcerated students.

A unique prison ecosystem

A unique aspect of Washington’s state prison education ecosystem is the number of nonprofits and community-based organizations operating programs, including Erzen’s nonprofit.

While the University of Puget Sound can apply for Pell as an eligible prison education program on behalf of the nonprofit, it’s less clear what might happen to other programs such as the Black Prisoners’ Caucus’ T.E.A.C.H. program. That program has until recently used private funding to pay for classes open to everyone incarcerated at three men’s prisons but recently lost its outside sponsoring organization.

Another nonprofit program, University Beyond Bars, shifted its focus to reentry work after its prison education program couldn’t move to a new facility when the Washington State Reformatory closed.

Kimonti Carter, who founded the T.E.A.C.H. program at Clallam Bay Corrections Center in 2013, said that in its efforts to streamline education programs, the Department of Corrections is creating more restrictions that have the potential to suffocate privately funded programs led by people in prison.

Advertising

“Ultimately, the Department of Corrections gets to determine who gets what in areas where we already have space,” said Carter, who was released in 2022. “The question is: Are they going to ultimately create a reason to take that space from us?”

Morgan said there’s no intention to push out programs like T.E.A.C.H. or to only offer Pell-eligible programs, but she acknowledged space is a consideration as officials make room for four-year programs. “We just don’t know how many schools are going in,” she said.

Darrell Jackson, T.E.A.C.H. co-chair at Washington Corrections Center, wonders how the department will engage current and formerly incarcerated students in its implementation of Pell. Like Erzen, the Puget Sound professor, he’s concerned new offerings will be limited to what the Department of Corrections wants to provide.

Although the department has plans to consult students as it implements Pell over the next year, Jackson wants students to have freedom of choice in what they study.

“With regards to Pell, my feelings are mixed,” Jackson said. “On one hand, opening access to funding is great and a step in the right direction, but I believe the process of education should always be libratory.”

Hernandez, the incarcerated student eyeing a bachelor’s program, said taking classes helped him turn his life around: “The classroom is where I finally found my voice and felt something close to freedom.” He’s anxious to complete his associate degree and start a bachelor’s, but he still managed to find a silver lining in the delay.

“I think the slow pace of two-year degrees is mainly from poor design and few safeguards,” he said. “So I hope as new programs roll out they take the time to make sure they’re quality.”