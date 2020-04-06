Amazon will donate 8,200 laptops to Seattle Public Schools for families of elementary-school students who don’t have access to a device needed for remote learning while schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon and SPS announced the partnership Monday morning with the Alliance for Education, which will operate a new fund to gain community support for the state’s largest school district.

Amazon’s donation, worth more than $2 million, meets the estimated need for elementary students and will help toward the goal of providing all SPS students with access to a device so they can learn online at home, the company said on its blog.

SPS will prioritize distribution of laptops to elementary students who do not have access to a device at home, the company said.

“Amazon’s gift comes at a crucial time for our students,” Denise Juneau, Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, said in the company statement. “We’ve never lost sight of the need to continue our students’ education—even during this unprecedented time—and our community partner Amazon now makes it easier to keep moving forward with the critical work of teaching and learning.”

School districts are required to provide some type of education services during their state-mandated closure. The state initially said districts should avoid online learning for fear of growing inequities between upper- and lower-income families, but changed its guidance shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee mandated statewide school closures.

Advertising

Seattle schools closed schools on March 12.

Amazon’s donation also kick starts a new fund, the Education Equity Fund, stewarded by the school district’s nonprofit partner, the Alliance for Education.

This new fund will support students furthest from educational justice in accessing the technology, technical support and additional learning resources during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

“Making sure our kids have the ability to keep learning is one of the most important things we can collectively do during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Andy Jassy, CEO, Amazon Web Services. “With this donation, we’re focused on Seattle students from underserved and underrepresented communities who otherwise would not have access to these devices—which helps enable SPS to educate and assist all of their students during this pandemic.”

Amazon will be shipping the laptops directly to students who will keep them.

About 33% of Seattle students come from families with low incomes, according to state education data.

School District protocols for online learning vary across the state. In Seattle, teachers are supposed to check with families twice a week and provide students with learning materials online and in print at two dozen school sites. The district enrolls more than 52,000 students.