Amazon will donate 8,200 laptops to Seattle Public Schools for families of elementary-school students who don’t have access to a device needed for remote learning while schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon and SPS announced the partnership Monday morning with the Alliance for Education, which will operate a new fund to gain community support for the state’s largest school district.

School districts are required to provide some type of education services during their state-mandated closure. The state initially said districts should avoid online learning for fear of growing inequities between upper- and lower-income families, but changed its guidance shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee mandated statewide school closures.

About 33% of Seattle students come from families with low incomes, according to state education data.

School District protocols for online learning vary across the state. In Seattle, teachers are supposed to check with families twice a week and provide students with learning materials online and in print at two dozen school sites. The district enrolls more than 52,000 students.