The results include 212,867 votes tallied Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. There are about 15,000 votes left to count, according to King County Elections.
Most of the 32 levy and bond measures for King County school districts on Tuesday’s special-election ballot were still passing Wednesday afternoon, and the five failing levies each trailed by 800 votes or less.
The results include 212,867 votes tallied Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. There are about 15,000 ballots left to count, according to King County Elections.
The approval percentages didn’t change much, except for Snoqualmie Valley’s two levies, which had been trailing Tuesday but were passing Wednesday with 51 percent and 52 percent.
Tahoma’s three levy measures and Kent’s two were still failing. Tahoma’s proposed enrichment levy, which would generate about $50 million over four years, had about 46 percent of the vote.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Seattle not amused by real-estate company's green pigs stunt
- Will Earl Thomas' holdout strategy pay off? 'I cringed,' former NFL agent says
- 8 Seattle-area restaurant closures — and one closing soon
- Mock draft roundup: Who will the Seahawks select at No. 18? Here's what the experts are saying
Kent’s proposed two-year, $49 million enrichment levy was failing by just 105 votes out of 21,645 total votes.
This is the first election since legislators came up with a school-funding plan that includes, in part, an increase in property taxes. The average increase in King County this year is about 17 percent, according to the King County Assessor’s Office. Property-tax bills are being mailed this week.
Below are the results released Wednesday from King County Elections. Updated results will be released Thursday.
Federal Way
Education programs and operations levy
Yes: 58%
No: 42%
Enumclaw
Education programs and operations levy
Yes: 56%
No: 47%
Highline
Expiring education programs and operations levy
Yes: 58%
No: 42%
Vashon Island
Expiring education programs and operations levy
Yes: 67%
No: 33%
Skykomish
Existing education and operations levy
Yes: 57%
No: 43%
Kent
Educational programs and operations levy
Yes: 49.8%
No: 50.2%
Capital improvements levy
Yes: 49.3%
No: 50.7%
Tahoma
Educational programs and operations levy
Yes: 46%
No: 54%
Capital projects levy
Yes: 46%
No: 54%
School bus levy
Yes: 48%
No: 52%
Bellevue
Education programs and operations levy
Yes: 53%
No: 47%
Technology and capital projects levy
Yes: 52%
No: 48%
Mercer Island
Education maintenance and operations levy
Yes: 72%
No: 28%
Snoqualmie Valley
Education programs and operations levy
Yes: 51%
No: 49%
Capital projects (technology) levy
Yes: 52%
No: 48%
Riverview
Education programs and operations levy
Yes: 52%
No: 47%
Technology and capital projects levy
Yes: 53%
No: 47%
Transportation vehicle fund levy
Yes: 55%
No: 45%
Issaquah
Educational programs and operations levy
Yes: 51%
No: 49%
Capital projects levy
Yes: 54%
No: 46%
School bus levy
Yes: 57%
No: 43%
Shoreline
Educational programs and operations levy
Yes: 67%
No: 33%
Technology improvements and support levy
Yes: 69%
No: 31%
Lake Washington
Education programs and operations levy
Yes: 54%
No: 46%
Capital projects levy
Yes: 55%
No: 45%
$2.99 million bond
Approved: 54%
Rejected: 46%
Northshore (includes King and Snohomish counties)
Education programs and operations levy
Yes: 61%
No: 39%
Capital projects levy
Yes: 60%
No: 40%
$275 million bond
Approved: 59.3%
Rejected: 40.7%
Fife (includes King and Pierce counties)
Educational programs and operations levy
Yes: 67%
No: 33%
$176.3 million bond
Approved: 63%
Rejected: 37%
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.