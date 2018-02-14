The results include 212,867 votes tallied Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. There are about 15,000 votes left to count, according to King County Elections.

Most of the 32 levy and bond measures for King County school districts on Tuesday’s special-election ballot were still passing Wednesday afternoon, and the five failing levies each trailed by 800 votes or less.

The results include 212,867 votes tallied Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. There are about 15,000 ballots left to count, according to King County Elections.

The approval percentages didn’t change much, except for Snoqualmie Valley’s two levies, which had been trailing Tuesday but were passing Wednesday with 51 percent and 52 percent.

Tahoma’s three levy measures and Kent’s two were still failing. Tahoma’s proposed enrichment levy, which would generate about $50 million over four years, had about 46 percent of the vote.

Kent’s proposed two-year, $49 million enrichment levy was failing by just 105 votes out of 21,645 total votes.

This is the first election since legislators came up with a school-funding plan that includes, in part, an increase in property taxes. The average increase in King County this year is about 17 percent, according to the King County Assessor’s Office. Property-tax bills are being mailed this week.

Below are the results released Wednesday from King County Elections. Updated results will be released Thursday.

Federal Way

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 58%

No: 42%

Enumclaw

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 56%

No: 47%

Highline

Expiring education programs and operations levy

Yes: 58%

No: 42%

Vashon Island

Expiring education programs and operations levy

Yes: 67%

No: 33%

Skykomish

Existing education and operations levy

Yes: 57%

No: 43%

Kent

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 49.8%

No: 50.2%

Capital improvements levy

Yes: 49.3%

No: 50.7%

Tahoma

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 46%

No: 54%

Capital projects levy

Yes: 46%

No: 54%

School bus levy

Yes: 48%

No: 52%

Bellevue

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Technology and capital projects levy

Yes: 52%

No: 48%

Mercer Island

Education maintenance and operations levy

Yes: 72%

No: 28%

Snoqualmie Valley

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 51%

No: 49%

Capital projects (technology) levy

Yes: 52%

No: 48%

Riverview

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 52%

No: 47%

Technology and capital projects levy

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Transportation vehicle fund levy

Yes: 55%

No: 45%

Issaquah

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 51%

No: 49%

Capital projects levy

Yes: 54%

No: 46%

School bus levy

Yes: 57%

No: 43%

Shoreline

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 67%

No: 33%

Technology improvements and support levy

Yes: 69%

No: 31%

Lake Washington

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 54%

No: 46%

Capital projects levy

Yes: 55%

No: 45%

$2.99 million bond

Approved: 54%

Rejected: 46%

Northshore (includes King and Snohomish counties)

Education programs and operations levy

Yes: 61%

No: 39%

Capital projects levy

Yes: 60%

No: 40%

$275 million bond

Approved: 59.3%

Rejected: 40.7%

Fife (includes King and Pierce counties)

Educational programs and operations levy

Yes: 67%

No: 33%

$176.3 million bond

Approved: 63%

Rejected: 37%