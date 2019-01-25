The Issaquah School District has agreed to pay the cost-of-living raises that are already in two unions' existing contracts, avoiding a strike that had been called for next week.

The Issaquah School District and the unions representing its paraeducators and office personnel have reached a deal, averting a strike that would have started on Jan. 29.

Under new tentative agreements reached Thursday that await approval votes from both unions — the Service Employees International Union Local 925 and the Issaquah Association of Educational Office Professionals — the district will pay the cost-of-living wage increases called for in both unions’ four-year contracts, which began in 2017.

The dispute arose mid-contract when employees noticed they weren’t receiving the cost-of-living adjustments, said Binah Palmer, communications director for SEIU 925. Both unions voted last week to authorize a strike.

At that point, the district said the state no longer allocates funding for cost-of-living raises, a change the district didn’t foresee when the contracts were originally negotiated. The district did not provide further details on Friday.

Lawmakers provided $776 million toward funding educator salaries during the last legislative session. Districts didn’t have to use a portion of the salary money on cost-of-living adjustments this school year, said T.J. Kelly, interim chief financial officer for the state education department — but nothing prevents them from doing so.

Both unions will vote on the tentative agreements on Wednesday.