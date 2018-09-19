A new resource from the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center aims to help elementary school educators better recognize and respond to abuse, and talk to their students about violence prevention from an early age.

A third-grade student suddenly can’t concentrate. He’s been talking out of turn and fighting with his friends. His teacher can’t figure out what’s causing this abrupt change in his behavior.

It’s possible that he’s being sexually abused. But not all teachers, especially of younger students, may recognize the behavior in the classroom as potential signs of sexual violence.

A new resource from the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center — a local nonprofit — aims to help elementary school educators better recognize and respond to abuse, and talk to their students about violence prevention from an early age.

“Launch Pad” was introduced earlier this month, and resource-center activists hope to bring it to elementary schools throughout King County.

“We find that the bulk of violence prevention is being done at the middle- and high-school level,” said “Launch Pad” author Rachel Taylor, who is the resource center’s prevention services coordinator. “But we can be talking about empathy, bullying and harassment, and breaking down stereotypes, all from a very young age.”

When the resource center started working in schools a few years ago, students would identify their teachers as someone they could turn to for support if they had been sexually assaulted or knew someone who had been sexual assaulted. Teachers, however, often said they didn’t know enough about how to support their students, Taylor said. So the agency created training curricula for middle- and high-school teachers, which they released in 2016.

Advocates realized soon after that they should create a similar resource for elementary schools. Statistics support the need for a resource for younger students. Of all sexual-abuse and assault victims under 18, a third were younger than 12, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, an anti-sexual-violence organization.

“We know we have survivors in the classroom,” Taylor said. “This helps them create environments and relationships that are supportive for students who experience trauma. We know that taking that extra step helps all students.”

For decades, King County has been a leader in educating students about sex. Many public schools use a curriculum called Family Life and Sexual Health (FLASH), which was developed by public-health officials. In addition to information about puberty and sex, as children get older, students of all ages learn about healthy relationships and consent.

Those lessons may include educators talking to their classes about when it’s OK to give their friend a hug or borrow a toy they want to play with. From those lessons, Taylor said, students see that they have the right to set boundaries around their bodies, and respect their friends’ boundaries as well.

Boundary setting, she said, “can start from a very young age, as their understanding deepens, to when they are ready to talk about intimate relationships.”