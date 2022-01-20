Schools in the Seattle area continue to battle staff shortages and student absences. A few schools have announced closures or temporary returns to remote learning. Of the more than 600 schools in the greater Seattle area, at least six are holding classes remotely through the end of this week.

Because the situation is so fluid, many schools and districts are urging parents to check their schools’ status each day.

In Seattle, Franklin High School and Lowell Elementary will hold remote classes Thursday and Friday. The schools expect to resume in-person learning Monday.

Eastlake, Juanita, Lake Washington and Redmond high schools are also remaining remote through the end of the week, expecting to return to classrooms Monday.

For more information, check your school or school district’s website.