The $450 million bond sought by Federal Way Public Schools has cleared one of two requirements to pass.

In Thursday afternoon returns, voters in favor stood at 60.4 percent, above the minimum 60-percent threshold. But the measure also requires a minimum turnout of 21,301 votes, and is still about 3,300 votes short of that.

The bond would fund the renovation and expansion of eight schools in order to handle a growing student population. Federal Way’s schools are 1,000 students over capacity, according to the district, and officials expects 230 students to arrive every year for the next decade.