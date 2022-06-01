Two Seattle-area teens competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee have made it to the semifinals.

Three local contestants competed in the quarterfinals Wednesday morning, 14-year-old Sirjana Kaur (No. 232), an eighth-grader at Redmond Middle School, and 13-year-old fraternal twins Saharsh Kesav Vuppala (No. 206) and Deetya Sai Vuppala (No. 221), eighth-graders who attend Annie Wright Middle School and Seabury Middle School, respectively, in Tacoma. The three are among the 234 spellers in National Harbor, Maryland, for the first fully in-person Bee since 2019.

The quarterfinals began Wednesday at 5 a.m. PDT. Saharsh and Deetya started the day strong, advancing to the semifinals. Saharsh correctly spelled luteovirescent — greenish yellow. Deetya correctly spelled oculogyric — relating to or involving circular movements of the eyeballs.

Sirjana misspelled petronel — a portable firearm used in the 16th and 17th centuries. She spelled the word “P-E-T-R-O-N-E-L-L-E.” She finished in 49th place, tied with other spellers eliminated in the fourth round.

The semifinals will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the bee live at spellingbee.com or stream it free via the ION Plus and Bounce XL channels, which are available on free apps on smart television platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.