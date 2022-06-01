The three Seattle-area teens competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee have all made it to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals began Wednesday at 5 a.m. PDT. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the third round had finished and all three Seattle-area teens had made it into the fourth round.

The three local contestants are 14-year-old Sirjana Kaur (No. 232), an eighth grader at Redmond Middle School, and 13-year-old fraternal twins Saharsh Kesav Vuppala (No. 206) and Deetya Sai Vuppala (No. 221), eighth graders who attend Annie Wright Middle School and Seabury Middle School, respectively, in Tacoma.

Deetya made it through round three with the word ophic, Saharsh made it through with deanery and Sirjana made it through with Radiolarian.

You can watch the bee live at spellingbee.com or on free streaming platforms on the ION Plus and Bounce XL channels, which are available on free apps on smart television platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.