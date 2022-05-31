Three Seattle-area teens competing in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee advanced to the quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon.

Fourteen-year-old Sirjana Kaur (No. 232), an eighth grader at Redmond Middle School, and 13-year-old fraternal twins Saharsh Kesav Vuppala (No. 206) and Deetya Sai Vuppala (No. 221), eighth graders who attend Annie Wright Middle School and Seabury Middle School, respectively, in Tacoma, are among the 234 spellers in National Harbor, Maryland, for the first fully in-person Bee since 2019.

During the preliminary round Tuesday, each contestant was asked to spell two words and correctly identify the meaning of another word in a multiple choice format.

Saharsh correctly spelled ageusia — the loss of taste — and deanery — the residence for a member of the clergy of a particular rank. Deetya correctly pelled taoiseach — the prime minister in Ireland — and ophic — of or relating to snakes. And Sirjana correctly spelled puerilely — childish — and radiolarian — a single-celled marine animal having a spherical body with threadlike projections.

The three teens also correctly identified the meanings of the words prodigious, affront and logographic.

They will compete in the quarterfinals Wednesday, 5-10 a.m. PDT. If successful, they will move on to the semifinals, which take place Wednesday 5-7 p.m. PDT.

To watch the competition, visit spellingbee.com for a livestream, or watch on free streaming platforms on the ION Plus and Bounce XL channels, which are available on free apps on smart television platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

The finals will take place 5-7 p.m. PDT Thursday.

According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Saharsh enjoys reading mystery and thriller books, Deetya is learning the Indian classical dance Kuchipudi, and Sirjana loves to spend time with her three younger siblings.

The twins attend different schools, but both advanced through the same regional program.