Local NewsPhoto & Video Edmonds’ Sunset Avenue is aptly named Originally published June 1, 2018 at 6:09 pm Updated June 1, 2018 at 6:13 pm Somehow, no text message could possibly match the sunset in this view from Sunset Avenue North in Edmonds on Wednesday. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times) A colorful sunset in Edmonds. Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next Story“We need to break some rules” to fix Seattle’s homelessness crisis Previous StoryMan gets 3 years for throwing Molotov cocktails at Seattle police during May Day 2016 protests
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.