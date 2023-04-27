The Edmonds School Board unanimously voted to cut $14 million from its $397 million budget Tuesday night.

Before it did so, it added an amendment that allowed the board to reduce the district’s reserves to 2.75% of the total budget instead of 4%, which board policy requires.

With the change, the board can avoid cutting about 14 teaching positions and minimize class size increases. It will still need to cut about 32 positions, and possibly more.

The board stressed that music, art and drama classes will remain at all high schools in the district, but couldn’t guarantee that all middle schools would have those programs.

On April 18, hundreds of students and parents spoke in defense of the special education programs, school counselors, performing arts programs and STEM programs that might be affected by the reductions. On Tuesday, many more voiced similar concerns.

“We are in survival mode right now,” board member Carin Chase said in defense of a proposal to drop the fund balance even lower, to 2.5%.

Nancy Katims, board president, presented a motion to reduce the fund balance to 3%. She warned efforts to restore the fund balance back to 4% the following year would be tricky because there would be more shortfalls next year.

Gary Nobel, the longest-serving member on the board, said that almost every year he’s been on the board, it has cut its budget and often dipped below the 4% reserve requirement.

The board did not take any action to save the Woodway Center preschool, where half the students are in special education. It will close in June.

Board member Keith Smith applauded the energy and passion in the room during the past two meetings and encouraged the audience to keep pressing Gov. Jay Inslee and the Legislature to change how they fund schools in the future.

“It’s like we are in a hole and the Legislature said, ‘The only thing you get is a shovel,’ and you guys are looking at us like why can’t you get us out of here,” Smith said before the board voted on the cuts. “And the Legislature has the cranes and the teams and everything else and they are just not doing it.”