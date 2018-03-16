SEATTLE (AP) — A 49-year-old Edmonds man has been sentenced to a year in prison for defrauding the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of more than $75,000.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes says Michael Leighton was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

He also must pay over $75,000 in restitution.

A jury previously convicted Leighton of four counts of wire fraud and one count of embezzlement.

Court records say Leighton volunteered to become a training officer for a local cadet corps based in Skagit and Snohomish counties working with teens in the Sea Cadets program.

Leighton had control of the bank account for the program, which was funded by U.S. Navy grants and fees from Sea Cadet participants and their parents.

Between October 2011 and December 2012, Leighton withdrew thousands of dollars for his personal expenses and when asked to provide receipts, provided fraudulent reports.