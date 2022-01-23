A small neighborhood was shut down in southwest Edmonds on Sunday after police responded to a man brandishing a knife and threatening “homicidal violence” on his family, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

On Sunday morning, when police responded to a 911 call at the 8200 block of Southwest 234th Street in Edmonds two family members came out of the house. Two officers pushed their way in and rescued another family member while holding off a man with a knife, according to Sgt. Josh McClure with the Edmonds Police Department.

“We don’t know about guns, but we do know he was armed with a knife and brandished that knife,” McClure said.

More officers and a SWAT team showed up and have evacuated some neighbors or told others to shelter in place, McClure said, shutting down 234th Street between 80th and 84th. The man continued to barricaded himself inside late Sunday afternoon, but there were no injuries reported, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.