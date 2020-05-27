A 22-year-old Edmonds man died Wednesday afternoon after falling 40 feet from a Little Mount Si climbing area, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Eastside Fire & Rescue officials initially responded to the North Bend trailhead for a report that a man fell off the trail, the department tweeted around 2:40 p.m. Authorities later found the man had fallen from the British Aisles climbing area and had died at the scene.
He was in a designated climbing area with a friend when he slipped and fell, landing on one of the trails below, sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott said.
No further information about the man was immediately available.
