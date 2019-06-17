EDMONDS — Things could get heated in Edmonds on Tuesday as the City Council votes on a controversial connector bridge project that would give emergency vehicles access to the waterfront.

Nearly 7,000 people have signed a petition to try to stop the project because of concerns over the size, views and the environment, KING-TV reports.

The city has studied, debated and considered the issue for years.

Councilmember Kristiana Johnson said that, with the increase in growth, the ramp is needed for safety reasons. It would allow pedestrian access to the beach, as well.

Johnson said they had worked on the issue for many years and narrowed the options down to a “preferred alternative.”

Tuesday’s vote would allow the city to start design work and authorize an environmental study.