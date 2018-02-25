Edison, in Skagit County, boasts a population of 133 most of the year, but that swells by a thousand people or more at the Chicken Parade, along with traffic jams and standing-room crowds at the local restaurants and bakeries.

Real chickens — egg-laying chickens, that is — were in short supply for the annual parade in their honor in downtown Edison on Sunday.

There was no shortage, however, of humans in fowl outfits.

The parade lasts two blocks for the birds, more or less, and takes about 12 minutes. The marchers — the ones with human feet — were so numerous it took nearly three times that long to pass along the parade route.

There is a proper protocol for clucking your way down Main Street:

It’s “Bu-GAWK! Bu-GAWK!”