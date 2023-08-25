Literally “Perfect.”

That is how Michael Kearney would describe Ed Sheeran’s surprise visit Friday afternoon to Seattle’s Starbucks on 102 Pike Street before his evening show at The Paramount Theatre.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer had taken to Instagram to post a mysterious and enticing message that pumpkin spice lattes were on him, leaving an address to the coffee shop.

Kearney and Haleigh Paxton, his girlfriend, put down the drinks they were enjoying at Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub nearby in Post Alley, and made their way hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer.

And there he was.

Making coffees for at least 100 people lined up around the block as another 100 gathered around, Paxton estimated.

“It was the coolest thing ever,” Kearney said. “You could tell he was just so happy to be there and everyone was happy to see him.”

He did more than one would expect from an international star, he said. Paxton described how Sheeran took time to interact with fans and take photos with everyone.

“He seemed so sweet,” Paxton said, describing the careful attention he gave to fans.

If you managed to snag a photo with Sheeran you may want to consider printing it and putting it ‘inside the pocket of your ripped jeans,’ that is if you own any.

While Kearney didn’t get a coffee from Sheeran, he did get a premade coffee- one of many that were set next to the singer before his appearance at Starbucks.