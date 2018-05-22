The man was working on a column when he fell 30 feet, according to Sound Transit.

A construction worker died early Tuesday after he fell 30 feet to the ground while working on a column for Sound Transit’s Eastside light-rail extension.

Sound Transit spokeswoman Rachelle Cunningham said the accident occurred at about 2:40 a.m. at the construction site at Highway 520 and 148th Street in Bellevue.

Cunningham said she did not know the age of the victim, but said he was believed to be a longtime employee of Sound Transit’s contractor, Kiewit-Hoffman. Workers at the construction site had been placing girders over the past couple of days.