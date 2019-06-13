BELLEVUE — A woman is in the hospital after a truck slammed into her at a bus stop and pinned her underneath.

The truck driver was at a red light at Northeast 8th Avenue and 120th Street Northeast when, police said, he pulled into oncoming traffic and got hit by another car.

Investigators said the car had the green light and the truck was at fault, KOMO-TV reports.

The crash pushed the truck and a boat trailer onto the sidewalk and on top of a woman who was waiting at a bus stop.

Police said the driver didn’t appear impaired, but they’ll check on whether he was on his phone and potentially distracted.

The woman is being treated at the hospital for a broken leg and likely other injuries.