One woman is dead after a collision Saturday between an SUV and a semitruck east of Issaquah on Highway 18, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was driving the SUV west on Highway 18 when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head on with the semitruck, said Trooper Rick Johnson. The crash occurred shortly after 11:20 a.m.

The driver of the semitruck was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, Johnson said.

Highway 18 was still shut down midafternoon between Interstate 90 and Hobart, King County. The semitruck and SUV remain in a ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.