The race to advance to the November election for Renton mayor remains close, with less than 800 votes separating the four candidates.

In Friday’s updated results, Marcie Maxwell, a former Washington state House representative, led by 10 votes after trailing Armondo Pavone since Tuesday’s initial count. Maxwell had 27%, with 3,885 votes, and Pavone, a Renton City Council member and restaurant owner, also had 27%, with 3,875 votes.

Ruth Perez had 24% of the vote, with 3,398 votes, and Randy Corman had 22%, with 3,141. Both serve on the Renton City Council.

The top two candidates will move on to the Nov. 5 general election to succeed Mayor Denis Law, who is leaving office after three terms.

Maxwell raised $73,156 during her campaign, which was more than twice the amount raised by Pavone, the next highest fundraiser with $35,910. Perez raised $33,000 and Corman raised $11,139.

Voter turnout in Renton was 27% as of Friday afternoon, according to King County Elections.

In Redmond, City Council President Angela Birney and City Councilmember Steve Fields continued to have comfortable leads over Andrew Koeppen, a realtor and small-business owner. The race is also without an incumbent; John Marchione decided not to seek reelection after three terms.

Birney, who raised $74,250 in contributions, had 54% of the total 5,779 votes. Fields had 35% and Koeppen had 11%. Fields raised $17,134, and Koeppen raised $12,580.

The Redmond voter turnout was 36% as of Friday afternoon.

