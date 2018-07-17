Fast moving fire consumes several homes near Spokane, according to fire officials, who ordered evacuations of more than 770 residences in the area and told 2,800 others they are in an evacuation zone.

Authorities say some 770 homes were issued evacuation notices because of a fast-moving wildfire near Spokane.

Spokane Valley fire officials said the fire had consumed more than two square miles of brush and trees just north of Upriver Drive.

At least two air tankers were called in after the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Officials said every firefighting resource available in the area was being dispatched to the blaze.

Official reports say one structure was been lost, but Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Rose estimated at least six structures had been destroyed. She said at least two were listed as homes.

Red Cross Northwest officials said they had opened a shelter for evacuees at Bowdish Middle School in Spokane Valley.

The fast moving fire, driven by gusting, unpredictable winds, was moving through heavy brush and pine trees near Upriver Drive. Flames could be seen in trees towering above nearby homes.

Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County Fire District 9 were the first departments on scene just north of Upriver Drive.

About 770 homes were under evacuation orders, and 2,800 phones were contacted and warned that they lived in the level-three evacuation area, Rose said. Late Tuesday, fire officials started letting some homeowners return and downgraded evacuation notices for adjacent areas.

Air tankers and scoopers were using river water to douse the flames. Retardant was also being dropped on the flames.

Melanie Rose, spokeswoman for the Spokane Valley Fire Department, said fire crews began responding at 4:38 p.m. to where the fire started in the 6400 block of East Upriver Drive.

“It’s a three-alarm fire. There are a lot of resources going to the scene to try to get a handle on this,” Rose said.

Residents were being asked to immediately leave homes located west of Northwood Drive, South of Francis Avenue, east of Beacon Hill and north of Upriver Drive. A Level Three evacuation means residents are ordered to leave their homes immediately and take all family members, pets and necessary items like medication and important documents.

Rose said it “means get out now.”

Susanna Lavrov, 26, told The Spokesman Review that she was at home on the 6100 block of East Valley Springs Road when two people called her and said there was smoke by her home.

“I went outside and it was like, ‘Oh my.’ It’s horrible,” she said. “I could see the flames from my house.”

She grabbed her three kids and fled. She was trying to negotiate to get back home through the Spokane police barricade, located at Wellesley and Havana. “I’m worried about my four goats and I have chickens too,” she said. “It was horrible. I couldn’t believe it.”