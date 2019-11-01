SNOQUALMIE — The Snoqualmie Tribe announced Friday it has purchased the Salish Lodge & Spa and the acreage surrounding Snoqualmie Falls, marking a major victory in the tribe’s pursuit to reclaim land it considers sacred.

The Snoqualmie Tribe purchased the Northwest landmark and land from the Muckleshoot Tribe for $125 million, according to a news release. The total area is about 45 acres, including land north of and across Highway 202.

The purchase does not include Snoqualmie Falls itself, but the tribe said it plans to discuss ownership of the underlying aquatic lands with the state. Puget Sound Energy holds the license to two hydroelectric generating plant at the falls.

The Muckleshoots bought the Salish Lodge & Spa, having outbid groups including the Snoqualmie Tribe, in 2007.

A planned development that had been approved by the city of Snoqualmie has been halted. The Muckleshoot Tribe wanted to build a hotel and conference center, as well as more than 100 homes, on land near Snoqualmie Falls.

The Snoqualmie Tribe has spent years fighting against development near Snoqualmie Falls. Tribal members believe that the mists of the Falls carry prayers to their ancestors, who used the site as a gathering place.

In 2005, Puget Sound Energy was ordered to decrease the amount of water diverted to its two hydroelectric plants each May and June after a legal battle with the tribe. The tribe attempted to decommission the plants in 2008, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the petition for further review of the plants’ operating license.

The purchase allows the tribe to appropriately care for the falls, Snoqualmie Tribal Chairman Robert de Los Angeles said in a news release.

The Falls and Salish Lodge were featured in the ’90s television thriller/drama from director David Lynch, “Twin Peaks” and movie titled “Fire Walk with Me.” Its titular small town was based on — and partially shot in — Fall City, North Bend and Snoqualmie.

This story will be updated.