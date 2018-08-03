Initial reports from the State Patrol claimed there was a shooting around 8:50 p.m. at Interstate 90 at 148th Street Southeast in Bellevue and that one victim was driving a semitruck at the time.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a possible shooting on Interstate 405 just south of Interstate 90.
According to a tweet from Trooper Rick Johnson, no one was hit by a bullet.
Trooper Chase Van Cleave later said the driver reported his window shattered, cutting the passenger.
“It was reported as a shooting,” he said, “we are treating and investigating it as such.”
