Initial reports from the State Patrol claimed there was a shooting around 8:50 p.m. at Interstate 90 at 148th Street Southeast in Bellevue and that one victim was driving a semitruck at the time.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a possible shooting on Interstate 405 just south of Interstate 90.

According to a tweet from Trooper Rick Johnson, no one was hit by a bullet.

Initial reports from the State Patrol claimed there was a shooting around 8:30 p.m. at Interstate 90 at 148th Street Southeast in Bellevue and that one victim was driving a semitruck at the time.

Trooper Chase Van Cleave later said the driver reported his window shattered, cutting the passenger.

“It was reported as a shooting,” he said, “we are treating and investigating it as such.”