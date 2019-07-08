A semitruck crashed Monday morning on northbound I-405 in Bellevue, blocking the exit to Northeast 4th and Northeast 8th streets.
Traffic in the area was backed up a little more than a mile before a tow truck cleared the semi around 6:45 a.m. Crews are still working to clean up the area.
No estimated time for reopening the off-ramp has been given. Northbound drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to downtown Bellevue. The incident has had a big impact on northbound commutes, with travel times into Bellevue taking more than 30 minutes from Renton and more than 100 minutes from Federal Way.
