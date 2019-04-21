SEATTLE — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed after a semitruck hauling human waste overturned.

KOMO-TV reported Sunday’s crash on Interstate 90 near Sammamish caused a 4-mile backup.

KIRO-TV reported officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation closed all eastbound lanes just before noon. Traffic was getting by on a shoulder lane.

Three lanes were reopened by 2 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said it appears the driver fell asleep. The driver was rescued with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.