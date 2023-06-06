A Sammamish planning commissioner who said LGBTQ+ people are “poisoning our kids,” among other statements, has resigned amid condemnation from the city.

Wassim Fayed said in comments that drew fire after a Thursday meeting that LGBTQ+ people “spread diseases” and “are not a minority people who are disenfranchised.” His roughly six-minute-long remarks, he said, were in response to diversity training the commission had received.

Fayed resigned Monday from his appointed position, Councilmember Pam Stuart confirmed.

Reached Tuesday, Fayed said he never intended to insult anyone but stands by his statements. He said he’d planned to resign beforehand because he didn’t have time for his commissioner duties while running his businesses. He’s the owner of Tanoor, a Lebanese restaurant with locations in Sammamish and Seattle.

“I resigned because I just didn’t want to cause any additional issues, but at the end of the day, even in my business, I have people who have been working for me who are openly part of the LGBT community, so we don’t discriminate,” Fayed said. “I have never discriminated against anyone.”

The city of Sammamish on Monday issued a strong rebuke of the comments as the recorded meeting continued to circulate on social media. The city also added a disclaimer to the video, putting in a bar across the screen that says Fayed’s comments reflect his personal views and not those of city leadership.

“While we acknowledge the Commissioner’s right to free speech, we were shocked to hear the comments made and we strongly condemn them,” the city wrote in a statement. “These comments do not represent our city or community. The City of Sammamish is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment where hate has no place.”

Fayed said during the meeting that he was speaking from his perspective as a Muslim person and felt it was his duty “when I see certain things that are not appropriate and not right, to at least speak about it.” At the end of his comments, another commissioner thanked him for speaking and building on their training. The seven-member commission then moved to the next agenda item.

In the statement, city officials said residents should rest assured Sammamish will “continue its commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for all residents.”