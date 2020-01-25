Sammamish’s third annual Lunar New Year Celebration has been canceled after fears over the spread of coronavirus ground the event to a halt.

More than a dozen groups and organizations had planned to take part.

“All our performers and their parents were worried,” said Sammamish Chinese School Principal Jun Wang. “All the Chinese community is panicked.”

This year will be the first time in more than a decade the Sammamish Chinese School will not participate in a Lunar New Year celebration.

By Thursday night, less than 48 hours before Saturday’s festivities, roughly 80% of performers and vendors had pulled out, according to the city of Sammamish.

“The City isn’t concerned about a public health risk, but we wanted to respect and support the decisions of our participating community partners,” city spokesperson Kate Langsdorf said in an email.

Lunar New Year is one of the biggest celebrations on the Chinese calendar. The cancellation of Sammamish’s Lunar New Year event coincides with cancellations or major events in Beijing.

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the spread of the coronavirus was “accelerating” and described the situation as “grave.” The virus has infected more than 1,200 people and killed 41 since it was found in Wuhan, China.

One case was reported early last week in Snohomish County in a man who had recently traveled to China. He is in “satisfactory condition,” according to the Snohomish Health District.

While other Lunar New Year events in the Seattle area are being held, some events in Chicago have been canceled due to similar fears. Another U.S. case of coronavirus was reported Friday in a Chicago woman who had also traveled to China.

But public health officials say people shouldn’t panic. Risk in the United States is lower than it is where the virus originated, according to epidemiologist and associate dean of the University of Washington’s School of Public Health Dr. Janet Baseman.

The World Health Organization has not declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

Initial symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath. It is not yet clear how easily this virus is spread from person to person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread among people by coughing and sneezing, close contact such as touching or shaking hands, touch a surface with the virus on it then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

The choice to cancel was a “very hard decision,” Wang said. But the Chinese community understands, according to Wang. “Everyone had the same feeling.”