Seattle’s annual St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has run its course. Next year, the races will be neither a marathon, nor in Seattle.

The newly named St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Washington, a half-marathon and 5K, will be held in Bellevue on Labor Day weekend. The races, which typically bring in about 18,000 registered participants, will be the first in three years; the last was held in June 2019. Race organizers announced the change this week.

Nothing pushed the event away from Seattle, but in talks with various city departments, no one could confirm that the city would be able to host the event, according to Tim Brosious, regional director of the IRONMAN Group, which owns the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.

“We are working on some of these large-scale events 400 days out, so we were pretty behind on our planning already, and we wanted to be able to host in the Puget Sound region,” he said.

Ali Daniels, Visit Seattle’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement that routes would have been limited as the city continues its recovery from the pandemic and “we would not be doing the race, the runners and the destinations any justice.”

“They are great partners that we have worked with for a very long time,” she said. “… We look forward to the race returning soon as we are in constant contact.”

The 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, headlined by rap star Sir Mix-a-Lot, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 course was initially scheduled for June, then postponed to August.

That race, however, was canceled in July. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series cited local law enforcement constraints, “and the strain any additional events could have in negatively affecting the community.”

Registration opens Dec. 15. Anyone registered for the 2021 event is automatically registered for the Bellevue races, according to the organization.

The route hasn’t been decided for the races, which feature live music at several different points along the way, but the start will be at Bellevue Downtown Park. Routes for the Seattle races have varied throughout the years. At the inaugural Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon and half-marathon in 2009, participants started in Tukwila, ran along Lake Washington Boulevard and ended at Qwest — now Lumen — Field. In 2015, the marathon route went down Rainier Avenue South, around Seward Park, over the I-90 bridge to Mercer Island and returned to Seattle Center. At the last race in 2019, runners went downtown, then through Eastlake, Fremont, Queen Anne and Green Lake.

After the 2019 race, organizers decided to discontinue the marathon course because of dwindling interest, Brosious said.

Bellevue officials said they are excited for the event to come to the Eastside city. Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series organizers and Bellevue’s destination management organization reached out to the city of Bellevue in June, according to spokesperson Brad Harwood. He cited the city’s annual large-crowd events, such as Snowflake Lane during the holidays and its Fourth of July celebration.

News of the location and date change brought mixed reviews among runners. Brosious acknowledged they were working through the shift, but didn’t think it would be a deterrent.

“Obviously, we aren’t going to have the classic and iconic locations that Seattle is able to provide, but you know what, Bellevue has shown us and everybody in the Pacific Northwest that it does have exactly what our runners are looking for, and the Pacific Northwest experience.”

Jessica Anthony, 40, of Redmond, who has consistently run or volunteered at each race since she moved to the area in 2013, said was happy to know that it will be easier for her to get to the race. She noted one change in Bellevue that will likely make runners happy:

“Fewer hills,” she said. “Very thankful for that.”