An apartment manager discovered the bodies of the man and woman, both 27, after becoming concerned because he hadn't seen them in several days.

Redmond police detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide discovered Tuesday at an apartment in the 16000 block of Cleveland Street.

Police spokeswoman Andrea Wolf-Buck said a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds to the head about 11:30 a.m.

Wolf-Buck said the apartment manager discovered the bodies after going to check on the couple because he had not seen them in several days.

Detectives have not yet released any details of what may have transpired between the two, she said.

The identity of the victims will be released after the King County medical examiner notifies their next of kin.