Redmond police shot and killed a woman Sunday evening at the Modera Apartments in Redmond, KOMO reports.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Just after 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the apartment building in the 8700 block of 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond police spokesperson Andrea Wolf-Buck told KOMO. The 911 caller said someone was in her apartment, trying to kill her, Wolf-Buck told the station.

When the three officers arrived, a woman shouted to them from a balcony that she was the one who called and told them she might have shot someone inside, but the officers then went to her apartment and couldn’t find evidence someone had been shot, according to KOMO’s account of events.

Police say the woman pointed a gun at the officers, who then opened fire, KOMO reports. First responders performed CPR but couldn’t save the woman’s life, Wolf-Buck told KOMO.

This story will be updated.