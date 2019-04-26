A driver who hit and killed a 3-year-old in a Kirkland parking lot on Thursday didn’t see the boy run in front of her car, police said.

The boy reportedly came out from between two cars when he was struck shortly after noon in the parking lot of the Safeway in the Juanita neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 3-year-old, Logan da Silva Miranda, died from head and torso injuries, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.

The driver told officers that she was driving slowly when she felt her car hit something, and then stopped the car when she heard yelling from others in the parking lot, Kirkland Lt. Rob Saloum said.

Medics performed CPR on the boy when they arrived, but were unsuccessful.

The woman who drove the car is cooperating with officers, Saloum said.

Safeway spokeswoman Sara Osborne advised drivers to move “cautiously slow” through its parking lots, and for both drivers and pedestrians to be diligent when entering and exiting the parking lots.

“We are heartbroken about the tragic accident,” she said in an email. “We send sincere condolences to the family and all impacted, as well as sympathy for their pain due to their shattering loss.”