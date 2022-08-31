The inaugural St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Washington will bring thousands of runners to Bellevue over Labor Day weekend, temporarily closing roads Saturday and Sunday mornings.

On both days, 100th Avenue Northeast will be closed between Northeast Fourth Street and Main Street. The street will close in both directions from 7 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday. Other roads will be closed and reopen on a rolling basis once all runners pass and supplies for the races have been removed, according to race organizers.

Both races start and end at Bellevue Downtown Park.

The 5K race will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, with runners heading east on Northeast Second Street, then south on 112th Avenue Southeast before looping to Bellevue Way Southeast back to the park. Those roads are scheduled to reopen by 9 a.m.

The half-marathon begins at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Runners will head north to northwest Bellevue then east toward the Crossroads neighborhood, then south to the Lake Hills neighborhood and west to return to downtown Bellevue. Most closures and detours will be in effect from 5:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., race organizers said.

Drivers should expect delays at peak runner times.

The races will be the first held in three years in Washington and the first of its kind in Bellevue. Seattle’s annual St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon was last held in 2019, but last year organizers announced the running series would move to Bellevue and, because of dwindling interest, discontinue the marathon course.

Races feature live music at several points along the course. The headliner this year is Nevermind, a Nirvana tribute band.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect start time for the half-marathon.