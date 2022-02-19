A 59-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on westbound Interstate 90 east of Issaquah on Friday evening.

The person who died was attempting to cross the highway near Highway 18 a bit after 7 p.m. while “carrying some items and unfortunately wasn’t able to avoid a vehicle,” said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

He said the driver was not impaired and cooperated with officials.

No additional details about the person who died were immediately available.