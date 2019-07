The ramp from eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 onto northbound Interstate 405 in Bellevue was blocked for a little more than an hour Tuesday morning after a truck carrying hay overturned and spilled its cargo.

The ramp was cleared and reopened just after 5:45 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

#Bellevue: Hay, this does not look good! An overturned truck carrying hay is blocking the eastbound and westbound I-90 ramp to northbound I-405. No estimate on reopening but use alternate routes and expect long delays as we clear this pile of hay from the road. pic.twitter.com/G6qWrrExiD — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 9, 2019