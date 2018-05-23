Walter R. Burrow, 63, was a longtime employee at Kiewit, the company building the elevated light rail on the Eastside.
The construction worker who died in a fall Tuesday at Sound Transit’s Overlake job site has been identified as Walter R. Burrows, a foreman on the job.
Burrows, 63, was a longtime employee at Kiewit, the company building the elevated light rail on the Eastside.
His death was accidental and resulted from multiple blunt-force injuries, the King County Medical Examiner’s office said Wednesday.
Burrows’ hometown was not immediately released.
The accident happened at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, just east of where 148th Avenue Northeast meets Highway 520.
Burrows was atop a column 30 to 40 feet high. He was guiding concrete girders that are lifted by crane onto trackway columns, a common phase in light-rail construction.
Work at the site has been suspended until next Tuesday, said Bob Kula, a spokesman for Omaha-based Kiewit. Employees will attend safety briefings known as a “stand-down” before construction resumes, Kula said.
Investigations are underway by the state Department of Labor and Industries and by the company.
The Kiewit-Hoffman partnership is one of several teams building portions of the $3.7 billion East Link line from Seattle to Bellevue and Overlake, to open in 2023. A Kiewit employee died in a 2015 fall during construction of the new Highway 520 bridge over Lake Washington.
