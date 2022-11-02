Multiple agencies responded to a natural gas line fracture in Bellevue’s Lake Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

The department said on Twitter shortly after 11 a.m. that the leak was repaired. Nearby homes were initially evacuated but residents have been cleared to return.

153rd Avenue Southeast is closed at Southeast 25th Street for emergency crews, police said.

The leak has been repaired and all neighboring homes can be reoccupied. — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) November 2, 2022

In addition to Bellevue Fire and Puget Sound Energy, Bellevue police are also responding with traffic control, police said on Twitter.