Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood was hit by a mudflow Monday — just weeks after a landslide destroyed a home and forced 40 people in the area to evacuate.

City crews were working Monday evening to clean up water and debris in the cul-de-sac at 139th Place Southeast, the area below where a home was demolished Feb. 19, after it slid off its foundation and partially collapsed during a Jan. 17 landslide, according to Brad Harwood, Bellevue’s chief communications officer.

Harwood said crews do not believe the area — recently reopened after cleanup work for the January slide — to be dangerous Monday night.

Crews were also assessing the hillside and were expected to work overnight to remove debris that collects at the barrier, according to Harwood.

Recent heavy rain is believed to have caused the mudflow, he said. An atmospheric river hitting the region brought a record-breaking amount of rain Monday and flood warnings for most of Western Washington, with rain and supersaturated soil creating increased chances of landslide and debris flows.

The city will work with the private owner of the hillside, the nearby Forest Ridge School and geotechnical experts to discuss how to address the continued erosion, Harwood said.