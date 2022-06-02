When the City of Redmond breaks ground Thursday on its new senior and community center, LouAnn Ballew will be focused on hope for the thousands of older adults who lost a beloved gathering spot more than two years ago.

“There is something tangible that seniors and others can see,” said Ballew, a co-chair of the Redmond Senior Advisory Committee. “It has taken a long time to get to that point. It was explained to me a few years ago, when the dirt is turned, most of the work has been done. Now it’s a question of building it.”

The Redmond Senior & Community Center is expected to open in late 2023 at the same location as the former Redmond Senior Center, which abruptly closed in 2019 and was demolished a year later. The new center, city officials and advocates say, will be a place for the city’s 50-plus population to have their own spaces, while also providing more space for community members of all ages.

The 52,000 square foot building will house a community center for all residents with a jogging track and exercise rooms, classrooms and a supervised area for kids. Seniors will have a wing with its own lounge, library and patio, and a separate entrance close to parking spots. There will be a large multipurpose room with a commercial kitchen used for the senior nutrition program and events, and Redmond Parks and Recreation Director Loreen Hamilton said she envisions the space being used for festivals or celebrations like quinceaneras.

“It’s such a huge part of the diversity of the community to have that space and the ability to have those gatherings,” said Hamilton.

Advertising

With a $48 million budget for the project, the new center is expected to be slightly larger and more expensive than earlier proposals that put the building at 40,000 to 46,000 square feet and a $41 million total budget, which were estimates before the design had been finalized, Hamilton said. The City Council voted in February to increase the budget from $44 million to $48 million.

A majority of the funding for the project includes $17 million from the city’s budget and $16 million in councilmanic bonds, which are bonds city council can issue without a vote by residents. These bonds do not increase taxes.

The former Redmond Senior Center, built in 1991, was a bustling hub with nearly 50,000 visits each year by residents 50 and older. It closed abruptly in September 2019, after inspectors found mold and extensive problems with the structure of the building that city officials acknowledged hadn’t been constructed well.

For a few months, many of the activities, like games, classes and coffee hours, moved to other spots in Redmond — until the start of the pandemic in 2020. The lack of in-person programs exacerbated feelings of isolation among seniors who were more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Some activities — Scrabble games, open art studio time and a quilters group — have resumed, but not at the level once offered at the senior center.

Advertising

“It’s not the same, but it’s very sweet to have that as an option because there are some places that didn’t even have that,” Ballew said.

The facility is being built with a 50- to 100-year life span in mind, Hamilton said. Rooftop solar panels will provide half the electricity required in the building. Designers are choosing materials that work well in the Northwest; the wood siding, for example, is resistant to heat and moisture.

“There were clearly some things that happened in construction in the former facility that created the issues that it had,” Hamilton said. “We’re doing everything we can to prevent that.”

The groundbreaking ceremony is at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the new center site, 8703 160th Ave. N.E., in Redmond.