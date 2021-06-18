A paddleboarder who went missing Friday evening in Lake Sammamish has been found dead, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

About three hours after the man in his 20s went missing, his body was found near the 4000 block of East Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Cynthia Sampson.

He had been paddle boarding with some friends when he fell into the water, she said.

His death comes a few days after another drowning in King County. A man had been boating on Lake Washington with his two children and an adult friend when one of his kids fell off the boat, according to Mercer Island police. The man dived in after his son, but did not make it out of the water.

His son was rescued by a group from a local sailing club.

No further information about the Lake Sammamish paddleboarder was immediately available.